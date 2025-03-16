Top Music Stocks To Research – March 16th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that operate within the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, and music technology firms. Investors in music stocks aim to benefit from trends and innovations in music creation, distribution, and consumption that have the potential to drive revenue growth and market expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,053,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,051,619. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,031,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,176,693. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,322,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839,125. The company has a market capitalization of $334.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.36.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded up $38.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $576.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,339. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.27. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $249.58 and a 12 month high of $652.63.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. 10,196,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,700. The stock has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

