Top Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 15th

D-Wave Quantum, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Salesforce are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in companies primarily engaged in the production of goods, which involves converting raw materials into finished products through industrial processes. These stocks tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, as fluctuations in consumer demand, raw material costs, and overall industrial activity directly impact the profitability of manufacturing firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,099,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005,437. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,425,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,058,443. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $903.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average is $191.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,974,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,349. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $268.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.03 and its 200 day moving average is $308.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Recommended Stories