Top Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 14th

Chubb, Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, RB Global, Vodafone Group Public, and Steel Dynamics are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies that operate within the agricultural sector, including crop production, livestock management, and the distribution of farming inputs and technology. They offer investors exposure to the dynamics of the agriculture industry, benefiting from technological advances and market demand while also subject to risks like climate variability and commodity price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.86. 841,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,238. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.69.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $8.33 on Friday, hitting $475.42. The company had a trading volume of 507,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.18.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $133.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,260. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.58.

RB Global (RBA)

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,891. RB Global has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.56. 9,254,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53.

