Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,357.0 days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $22.74 during trading on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

