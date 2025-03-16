Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 53.1% in February

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the February 13th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.