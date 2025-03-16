Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.30 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 33.80 ($0.44). Time Out Group shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 39,449 shares traded.

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49. The company has a market cap of £121.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.09.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

