Tidemark LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 1.3% of Tidemark LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tidemark LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,645,000 after purchasing an additional 113,439 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after buying an additional 960,418 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 380,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

