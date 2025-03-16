Tidemark LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Tidemark LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integras Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,827,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,123,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

