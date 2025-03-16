Tidemark LLC Has $123,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tidemark LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.