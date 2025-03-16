Tidemark LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 112,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 97,018 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after acquiring an additional 584,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.