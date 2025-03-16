Tidemark LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Tidemark LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tidemark LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

