Tidemark LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.3 %

CVX opened at $157.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

