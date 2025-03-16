Tidemark LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

