thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in February

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,300 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 812,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.6 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 9.2 %

TYEKF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 6,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,945. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Announces Dividend

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

