Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Short Interest Down 49.6% in February

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the February 13th total of 167,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,790. The company has a market cap of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47. Theriva Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Institutional Trading of Theriva Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Theriva Biologics stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.13% of Theriva Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

