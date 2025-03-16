The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1458 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

SWZ stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 375.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

