The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Lessened by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $341.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

