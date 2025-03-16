The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 972.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $394.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.47.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

