The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 359,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

