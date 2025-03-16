The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.42% of The Hackett Group worth $45,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 383.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

