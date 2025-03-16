The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 125.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:GS opened at $542.31 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.41 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $612.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

