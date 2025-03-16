The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Director Sells $74,460.56 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $74,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,160. The trade was a 46.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GAP opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on GAP. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

