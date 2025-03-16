The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

NASDAQ COO opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

