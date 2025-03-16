The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Trimmed by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after buying an additional 3,157,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,791,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,649,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,138,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.