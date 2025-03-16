The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,560 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 719,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE BK opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.