TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TH International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THCH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,711. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.52. TH International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

