Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.39). 32,628,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.81).

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

In other news, insider Gerard Murphy purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £148,400 ($191,954.47). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,073 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,657. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

