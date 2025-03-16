Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Terna Trading Down 0.3 %

Terna stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Terna has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $27.21.

Terna Company Profile

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

