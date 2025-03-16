TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TATT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TAT Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TATT traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $25.79. 25,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

