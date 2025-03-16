Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in February

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Performance

Taikisha has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Get Taikisha alerts:

Taikisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.