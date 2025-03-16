Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYRS. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.