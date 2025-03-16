Swiss National Bank Sells 60,000 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,669,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of NU worth $69,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 5.7% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of NU by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 20.0% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

