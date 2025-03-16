Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $73,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,231.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,295.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,317.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

