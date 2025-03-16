Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Veralto worth $71,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Trading Up 2.4 %

VLTO stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

