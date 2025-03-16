Swiss National Bank Has $61.37 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Teledyne Technologies worth $61,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,081,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $19,310,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,445.14. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $491.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

