Swiss National Bank Has $59.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,716 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Ferrovial worth $59,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FER. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,316,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Ferrovial during the third quarter worth $71,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 40.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,573,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,065 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at about $36,538,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 871,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after buying an additional 584,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FER opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Ferrovial Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.