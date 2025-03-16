Swiss National Bank Has $50.33 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of W. R. Berkley worth $50,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

