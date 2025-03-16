Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $36.63 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

