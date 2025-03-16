Summit Rock Advisors LP Invests $65.39 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,392,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 22.2% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Rock Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $202.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.64. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $229.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

