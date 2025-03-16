Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Subaru by 38.1% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Subaru in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Subaru Co. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Subaru Profile

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subaru Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

