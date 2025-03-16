Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 49.1% in February

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the February 13th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,084. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 50.51%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

