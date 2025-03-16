Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,979,000 after purchasing an additional 473,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 171,411 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.