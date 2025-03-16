Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.67. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 35,798 shares changing hands.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

About Stora Enso Oyj

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is -68.75%.

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.