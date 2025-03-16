StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, March 24th

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, February 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 21st.

StoneX Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.77. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,718.48. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1,906.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

