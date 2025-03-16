Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Down 51.6% in February

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the February 13th total of 82,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 2.0 %

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.67. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.