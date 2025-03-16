SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,073,410 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SSR Mining by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSRM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of SSRM opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

