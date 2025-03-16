Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in February

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,174.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Square Enix stock remained flat at $46.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

