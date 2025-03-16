Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,544 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.40% of Sprott worth $37,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Sprott by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,561,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,835,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprott by 47.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 587,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 187,993 shares during the period. Praetorian PR LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 1.0% in the third quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 11.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 99,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $42.55 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SII. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

