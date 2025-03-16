SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 56,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 21,513 shares.The stock last traded at $107.88 and had previously closed at $106.45.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $799.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 142,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

