SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lifted by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,432,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,400,000 after buying an additional 1,696,888 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,012.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,469,000 after buying an additional 1,528,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after buying an additional 1,380,993 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

